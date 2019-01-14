Emraan Hashmi reveals his son, Ayaan, is now cancer free, shares pictures

Actor Emraan Hashmi on Monday revealed his son Ayaan has been declared cancer free. Ayaan was diagnosed with a rare case of kidney cancer in 2014 at the age of three.

"Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle!" Emraan posted on Twitter alongside three pictures of him and his son.

Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle !!! #thekissoflife pic.twitter.com/sp3gySFjbS — WHY Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 14, 2019

The actor had also co-written a book titled The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer along with Bilal Siddiqi. “We thought it (the tumor) was putting on weight and I think the first thing we felt was a feeling of guilt. He was 3 years 10 months then and we’ve made the choices for this kid and where did we go wrong?” Emraan had said in an earlier statement about his son’s diagnosis.

The book chronicled his son's struggle with the dreaded disease. The 39-year-old actor will be next seen in Why Cheat India. The film releases Friday.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 14:48 IST