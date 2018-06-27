I’m just looking forward to getting good characters, says Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol, who has made a comeback on the silver screen after four years with the Salman Khan starrer Race 3, says his main aim in life is to work hard and get good projects. Race 3 crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office in India since releasing on June 15. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film got an opening day collection of Rs 29.17 crore.

Asked if he feels that the success of Race 3 will get more films his way, Bobby said, “That is my main aim in life... To work hard and get good projects. It does not matter if I am playing the main lead or not.”

Bobby, 49, says he wants to be a part of movies with good subjects. “I’m just looking forward to getting good characters to play and some great subjects to be a part of.”

The Barsaat actor is particularly keen to star in an action entertainer. “I would love to do action. I have been doing a lot of comedy right now, so I want to do some action and I hope I get some scripts,” he said.

His next Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is with his father and veteran actor Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. On working with family again, he said, “It is always great to be in movie with my dad and brother. I grew up watching him. He is my inspiration.”

