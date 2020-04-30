Irrfan Khan gets a moving tribute from Mumbai Police: ‘Tumko yaad rakhenge guru hum, we have a lunchbox of rich movies’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 09:21 IST

Irrfan Khan’s death has left the entire world in shock and despair, including Mumbai Police who have paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor. “Tumko yaad rakhenge guru hum,” they said.

Mumbai Police shared a sketch of Irrfan on Twitter along with one of his popular dialogues from the Oscar winning film Life of Pi. It read, “’I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye.’ Goodbye Irrfan Khan. You can never be forgotten either. #RIPIrrfanKhan.”

'पानसिंग तोमरला' आपल्या अभिनयाने

जिवंत करणाऱ्या इरफान खान यांनी 'ब्लॅकमेल'

करणाऱ्या दुर्धर आजाराला दिलेली झुंज आज

संपली. समृद्ध चित्रपटांचा 'लंचबॉक्स' आपल्याकडे

सोपवून त्यांनी जगाचा निरोप घेतला.

" त्यांच्या आत्म्यास चिरशांती लाभो." — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2020

They also shared a note in Marathi that said, “We have a ‘lunchbox’ of rich movies as he says goodbye to the world. Peace to his soul forever.” It also mentioned his films Blackmail and Paan Singh Tomar.

Mumbai Police also shared a viral meme that was recreated by Irrfan a few years ago. The handle noted, “You have given the world many ways & means to keep you alive in our memories! #RememberingIrrfan #StayHome #StaySafe #TributeToTheLegend #ripirrfankhan.”

Rajasthan Police also condoled the death of the actor. In a tweet in Hindi, they wrote how Irrfan tried to take his fans on a Karwaan of films, both in Hindi Medium and English Medium. “We’ll miss you legend!” they wrote.

Irrfan lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was 53. The news of his sudden demise came as a shock to his fans, with many people posting their heartfelt tributes on social media, while several others changed their WhatsApp statuses and display pictures to condole the loss.

Also read: Lisa Ray on meeting Irrfan on Kasoor sets: ‘He walked with dignified authority, though he was a struggling actor’

Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium which released in March this year. The film couldn’t complete its long run at the movie theatres amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. It is now streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides Irrfan, it also stars Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor in a cameo role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more