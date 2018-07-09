Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor are pictures of grace as they visit Tirupati with dad Boney. See pics, video

Janhvi Kapoor is days away from making her debut in Dhadak and her entire family is supporting the 21-year-old as she takes the gigantic step. If all the Kapoors rallied behind Janhvi when Dhadak trailer was launched, now father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor accompanied her when she visited Tirupati Balaji temple to seek the Lord’s blessings.

Both Janhvi and Khushi wore traditional dresses at the temple. While Janhvi chose a deep mauve sari, Khushi was seen in a lehenga worn like a sari. The family was clicked while they visited the temple and later while exiting it.

#janhvikapoor #kushikapoor @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jul 8, 2018 at 7:07am PDT

The family was also clicked at the airport as they returned to the city. Clad in a yellow and white salwar suit, Janhvi was seen at the airport as she walked out holding the hand of her father. Khushi was also dressed in a salwar suit.

Janhvi’s mother and actor Sridevi passed away months before her Bollywood debut. Talking about how work has been her escape, she said, “Surprisingly, the only thing I don’t associate with work is mom. Both of us had consciously decided that this would be my own journey. Acting is the only thing I knew to do without her.”

Janhvi is debuting in the Shashank Khaitan film, produced by Karan Johar. Janhvi will be seen with Ishaan Khatter in the film, which is an official remake of Marathi runaway hit, Sairat. Dhadak will release on July 20, 2018.