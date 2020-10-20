Kajol on 25 years of DDLJ: I have met people who showed the film to their grandkids, it’s a part of their legacy!

bollywood

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 14:40 IST

As Simran, she made us laugh, cry, feel sad for her, and then root for her love story too — Kajol, in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, found her most iconic film and character till date.

As the film completes 25 years of it’s release today, she says that the reason she said yes to it was, “I loved the script! It was brilliant, and Adi (Aditya Chopra, director) was a friend, so I knew he will make a good film. All four of us (me, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya, Yash Chopra, producer) got together and had a great time making the film.”

Raj & Simran!

2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in!



I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you♥️#25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf@iamsrk #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/ikkKFef6F1 — Simran (@itsKajolD) October 20, 2020

The songs, dialogues are something which attract seetis and taalis even today — after all, until the Covid 19 crisis forced theatres to shut down, DDLJ was still being screened at Maratha Mandir cinema in Mumbai. Kajol says what made the film special was the fans and people who watched it all these years.

“They made it a part of their history and legacy. Parents show it to their kids ‘oh you remember this film, it’s so cool, we should watch it’. I have met people who showed it to their grandkids! We are lucky that this film is a phenomena. We don’t think it can ever be repeated. I really thank everyone who has gone and made it the longest running film for so many years,” tells us the 46-year-old.

The film was shot in both India and abroad, and also spoke about how Indians who have gone outside in the quest to earn a living, can never disconnect from their roots. Kajol says the best time she had on shoot was the Switzerland schedule.

She confesses, “Everything is known about DDLJ already, it isn’t a secret honestly. The most memorable time I had during the shoot would be the whole Switzerland trip we took. We all were there and enjoyed everything. God knows how many hours on the bus together, and all of us stayed together at Gstaad, it was an amazing time. We all had a blast together.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz for more