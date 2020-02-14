Kalki Koechlin shares Valentine’s Day special pic of her boyfriend and daughter: ‘My Guy and my girl’

bollywood

Kalki Koechlin has shared a perfect Valentine’s Day photo of her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their newborn daughter Sappho. The actor showered love on Guy for always going the extra mile for her.

“My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer, but this Valentine’s I’m feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons @guyhershberg I couldn’t ask for more, you are always more,” she captioned her post. The photo showed Guy resting in bed with Sappho lying on his chest. Guy looks tired but still has a smile on his face.

Kalki’s ex-husband Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aliyaah called the family ‘cutest’. Tillotama Shome noticed how ‘Ur eyes say it all Guy’.

Sappho, who was born last Friday, is Kalki’s first child with Guy, who is an Israeli musician. To announce her birth, Kalki posted a picture of the footprints on a piece of paper accompanied by a caption. She expressed her appreciation towards all the women who have undergone the painful process of bearing and birthing a child.

In her post, she wrote: “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

The caption went on to say: “And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. “Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It’s what one loves.” ~Sappho~ circa 600BC.”

From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, A Death in The Gunj to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Kalki has appeared in some of the most popular Bollywood movies in recent years. She has been active in the Indian entertainment industry since 2007.

