Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel slams rumours of rift with Ekta Kapoor after Judgementall Hai Kya

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:54 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister and spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel, has rubbished reports of a tiff between Kangana and her Judgementall Hai Kya producer, Ekta Kapoor. Rangoli took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam a report that suggested all wasn’t well between Ekta and her star.

“Ekta ji and Kangana are constantly in touch, both have enjoyed, valued and also learnt a lot from JHK experience, looking out for another great opportunity to work together,” Rangoli wrote, and added, “please spare them.”

She continued in a second tweet, “There are very few people who truly love, respect Kangana for who she is a fiery fearless rebel, Ekta is one of those people, please don’t ruin it for them.”

Judgementall Hai Kya, like most recent films to feature Kangana, was released amid controversy after the actor seemingly called for a ban on one particular reporter for allegedly harming her brand. Kangana was subsequently blacklisted by the Entertainment Journalists’ Guild for her remarks against reporters, in which she implied that a section of the media is corrupt. Ekta was forced to offer an apology ahead of the release of the film.

While Judgementall Hai Kya received positive reviews from critics, it could only manage approximately Rs 45 crore at the box office, against a budget that has been reported to be around Rs 50 crore, by Business Today.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 18:54 IST