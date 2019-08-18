Kangana Ranaut wears a Rs 600 saree to Jaipur, sister Rangoli Chandel asks fans to support local weavers

bollywood

While we always gush over the expensive wardrobe of actors, Kangana Ranaut wore a simple cotton saree that cost just Rs 600 On her way to Jaipur today. Yes, you heard right!

Though the saree was inexpensive as compared to what she generally wears, the Queen actor looked beautiful in the peached-coloured saree.

On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn.....(contd) pic.twitter.com/EMPJJ4hzzU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 18, 2019

To amp up the style statement, she paired it with a long black blazer and a matching Prada bag and shades. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel posted the picture of the actor and captioned it as, “On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heartbreaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn,” Rangoli tweeted.

Urging her followers to support indigenous brands, she added, “Please support our own before international brands take away this also from them #Indianweavers.”

Kangana’s latest outing Judgementall Hai Kya had hit theatres on July 26. She will also be seen in Panga and Dhaakad.

