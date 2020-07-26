e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals secret of her good looks with throwback photo of mom Babita: ‘I got it from my mama’

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals secret of her good looks with throwback photo of mom Babita: 'I got it from my mama'

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a gorgeous throwback picture of her mother, Babita Kapoor, and credited her for her good looks.

bollywood Updated: Jul 26, 2020 17:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor Khan with her mother, Babita Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor Khan with her mother, Babita Kapoor.
         

Kareena Kapoor Khan has credited her mother, Babita Kapoor, for her good looks. Kareena dug into the archives to share a throwback picture of Babita on her Instagram page and wrote, “If looks could kill... #IGotItFromMyMama.” Kareena’s elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, showered love on the post and dropped a number of heart emojis.

Fans agreed with Kareena, with one Instagram user commenting, “Like mama like daughter.” Another wrote, “Blessed genes.” One user hinted that good looks run in the family and wrote, “& #taimur got it from u.”

 

View this post on Instagram

If looks could kill... #IGotItFromMyMama 😋❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Earlier, on her radio show What Women Want, Kareena said that she is able to appreciate Babita a lot more after the birth of Taimur. “My mom used to always say, ‘When you become a mother, you’ll know exactly what I feel when you tell me you’re coming home at 10 and then you’re coming home at 12. And for those two hours, I don’t know where you are’.”

Also see: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cradle her baby bump in loving snap from maternity shoot

Kareena had said that even though things are different now, with mobile phones, she feels worried if Taimur reaches home even a few minutes later than usual. “Of course, in today’s mobile day and age... But I still feel that even when Taimur is five minutes late also from playschool, I’m like, ‘Where is he? What is he doing?’” She also said that her love and appreciation for her mother has “gone up by leaps and bounds”.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Raj Mehta’s comedy Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film opened to positive reviews and earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Kareena was shooting for Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha when the coronavirus pandemic gained momentum in India and the rest of the schedule was called off until further notice. The film stars Aamir Khan in the titular role, and is an adaptation of the Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump.

