Kareena Kapoor shares sun-kissed selfie on Sunday, says ‘Girls just want to have sun’. See here

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 08:46 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a sun-kissed selfie on Instagram. The actor took to the photo-sharing site on Sunday and posted the picture, which she captioned, “Girls just wanna have sun.”

Kareena’s post has been ‘liked’ almost half a million times and has attracted reactions from her friends and industry colleagues. Cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left a heart emoji in the comments section, while Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Fortune bro.” Anaita Shroff Adajania added in reaction to her caption, “In our kaftaans.”

Kareena has been a hit on Instagram, ever since she made her debut on the site a few weeks ago. She has just made 11 posts so far, but has close to two million followers.

Kareena’s timeline is a mix of behind-the-scenes pictures and photos of her family members such as mother Babita, sister Karisma Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. On Holi, the family stepped out to celebrate, and Kareena posted updates on Instagram.

Recently, she also posted a picture of Aamir Khan sleeping in a private jet. The two are shooting Laal Singh Chaddha together. The actor was recently seen opposite Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. Speaking about the longevity of her career, Kareena told Mid-Day in an interview, “I am aware of the industry dynamics, and have adequately reinvented myself. People who don’t have their head on their shoulders can’t stand the pressures. Here, people around constantly boost your ego; having 40 million followers on Instagram and earning heaps of praise can create a false haze. But I have lived the last two decades by detaching myself. It’s an art that I have mastered over the years.”

