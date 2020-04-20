Kareena Kapoor wishes mom Babita on birthday with a retro pic of parents: ‘Happy birthday queen’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:24 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor found the perfect picture to wish her mother Babita on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, she shared a retro picture of her actor mom with her actor dad, Randhir Kapoor.

“Happy Birthday Queen,” Kareena captioned the post. In the photo, Randhir is seen in a striped shirt while Babita looks glam in her ruffled shirt and large sunglasses. Kareena’s friends and fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, “Happy Birthday Babitaji.”

Babita has made appearances on Kareena’s brand new Instagram page thrice so far. Kareena had earlier shared a black-and-white photo of Babita with son Taimur and captioned it, “Boss. Mother. Woman. Legend.” The second picture was a selfie featuring Kareena, sister Karisma and Babita. It was clicked at the premiere of Karisma’s show, Mentalhood.

Randhir and Babita have worked in Jeet and Kal Aaj Aur Kal. They got married in 1971 and welcomed their elder daughter Karisma in 1974 and Kareena in 1980.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shares pic of when she dressed up as a bride for Manmarziyaan, reveals what was on her mind

Kareena has been updating the fans of her quarantine activities on the photo-sharing platform. On Friday, the actor was seen binge-watching famous chick-flick series Four More Shots Please! with her girl gang but at a social distance - conference video call. On Saturday, she shared pictures of husband Saif Ali Khana and son Taimur painting the walls of their balcony together.

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Mughal epic, Takht with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more