Kartik Aaryan birthday bash: Actor celebrates with parents after Dostana 2 schedule wrap. See pics

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:08 IST

Kartik Aaryan, who turns 29 on Friday, got a sweet birthday surprise from his parents. The actor took to his Instagram account to give fans a sneak-peek into the intimate celebration. “Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya,” he captioned it, followed by a heart emoji.

In the pictures, Kartik is seen cutting a chocolate cake, with his parents beside him. They went all out to surprise him and specially decorated the house with candles and balloons for his big day. He also posed with his cake, which read, “Happy Birthday Dear Koki”.

Kartik, who wrapped up the Punjab schedule of Dostana 2 on Thursday, returned to Mumbai on Thursday night with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor. A video of the actor being wished by the shutterbugs outside Mumbai airport is doing the rounds on the internet.

Dostana 2, which is being helmed by filmmaker Collin D’Cunha, also features newcomer Lakshya and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The film is the much-awaited sequel to Tarun Mansukhani’s Dostana, which released in 2008.

Currently, Kartik is gearing up for the release of Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film, which also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, is a remake of the 1978 hit of the same name. The original starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta in lead roles.

Producer Juno Chopra of BR Studios told IANS earlier this year, “Pati Patni Aur Woh was widely accepted when it was released and we believe that the subject still has the power to draw the audience to the theatres. We have treated it with a modern touch now and have a fantastic team to take our vision forward.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra, Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to hit the screens on December 6.

