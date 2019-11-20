Pati Patni Aur Woh song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare: Kartik Aaryan is happy to romance Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday at the same time

bollywood

In this era of remakes, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh makers have come up with yet another recreated version of a song. Titled Ankhiyo Se Goli Mare, the new song is a remix of Raveena Tandon-Govinda’s hit number from 90s and shows the three lead actors grooving to the music at a party.

The music video shows Kartik romancing the two leading ladies: Bhumi and Ananya at the same time with both of them decked up in colour-coordinated ensembles. Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar have lent their voices for the peppy number composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Farah Khan has choreographed the new song.

Talking about the song, Ananya had recently told Pinkvilla, “I’m super-duper excited about the song because Akhiyon Se Goli Mare is such an iconic song. I have danced on it so many times at so many parties and we have always recreated the steps that Raveena ma’am and Govind sir have done, and now I will be doing my own steps which are a lot of fun, and I’m so excited to do that.”

She also said she had fun shooting for the song. “I am excited because my friends are gonna be so excited that this song is gonna be a song that I am a part of and it such a big deal for me to be recreating such an iconic song. We can never match up to what they did, but I think we just tried to have fun while we were doing the song and Farah ma’am was a blast to work with it was a dream of mine to work with her and she just added the masala, the fun, and everything. And the three of us got to be in the song together, Bhumi, Kartik and I,” she said.

The original song had Raveena and Govinda grooving to Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula’s voices. The song featured in 1998 hit Dulhe Raja that also starred late actor Kader Khan. Watch it here:

