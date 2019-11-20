KBC 11: Contestant tells Amitabh Bachchan he sang Sooryavansham song to pacify a child but failed

tv

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) sessions are immensely popular, also because of the actor’s personal interaction with the different contestants. Something similar happened in the latest episode of KBC 11.

In the November 19 episode, contestant Jitender Singh, who is an aspiring chartered accountant from Delhi, told the host that he had tried Amitabh’s trick of singing a song from the film, Sooryavansham to a child in order to pacify the baby, but unlike Amitabh, the effort did not work for him, a report in Times of India said.

Here’s how it happened — in the course of the conversation, Jitender mentioned that he believed that having a girlfriend was a waste of time. To which, Amitabh mentioned that many of the viewers of KBC were women and that they wouldn’t like what he said. To which, Jitender replied saying that he wouldn’t do it again as Amitabh had asked him not to. He, however, added that his father had come along with him as a companion and that he would find him a suitable girl.

Jitender asked Amitabh if singing a song to pacify a child helped, to which Amitabh replied that it does. The host decided to pull his leg further by saying that if he found women a waste of time, why was he thinking of having children. The contestant burst out laughing. Amitabh then asked him if he had tried the trick on any child, to which the contestant had replied saying that he had, but only whistled. Sadly, it hadn’t worked for him.

As per the report, the contestant went home with a prize money of Rs 3,20,000.

Amitabh recently did an 18-hour shift for KBC. The actor had taken ill and reportedly had a makeshift hospital bed put up at his home. Post that, he went back to work and recorded three episodes of KBC. In a recent blog post, Amitabh had mentioned that he is doing 18-hour shifts at work. In it, he mentioned that owing to the backlog that piled up when he was in hospital, he shot three episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, in one day.

“Yes, sir, I work. I work every day. I worked yesterday, it lasted 18 hours. It gave me reassurance, love and blessings,” read the post. Amitabh has also been inspiring fans to find joy in work. Recently, he posted a motivational quote with a photograph that shows him on the KBC set. “There is no work without work,” went the caption of the picture.

Owing to health issues, Big B was forced to cancel his trip to the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival. The veteran actor was scheduled to inaugurate the festival, where he has been a guest for the past six years.

