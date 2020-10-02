Manisha Koirala shares photo of her great grandfather dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, Richa Chadha calls it ‘so heartening’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:47 IST

Actor Manisha Koirala has shared a special throwback photo on social media on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The photo is of her great grandfather, as he dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi years ago.

“My great grandfather dressed as Gandhi ji.. Pitaji idealised him so much #GandhiJayanti this probably was taken in Biratnagar!!,” Manisha wrote with the picture. Retweeting her post, Richa Chadha wrote, “This is so heartening. Gives us a glimpse of the past... revered and followed by so many... thank you for sharing.”

This is so heartening. Gives us a glimpse of the past... revered and followed by so many... thank you for sharing ❤️ https://t.co/wLJv1AC2i9 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 2, 2020

From Sidharth Malhotra to Disha Patani, many other Bollywood stars also took to their social media accounts to extend their wishes on Gandhi Jayanti. Stressing on his ideals of non-violence, actor Sidharth Malhotra urged his followers to stop spreading hate.

“His ideals of shutting down the violence with Ahimsa gives us the strength in fighting our own battles. Together let’s avoid the spread of hate and negativity. #GandhiJayanti,” he tweeted. “Aaj hume Mahatma Gandhi ji ke vichaaro zaroorat ki sabse zyada hai. Jo badlaav hum apne desh mein chahte hai, woh hi badlaav hume sabse pehle apne andar laana hoga. #GandhiJayanti #Jai Hind,” wrote actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Actor Randeep Hooda paid homage to both of the great leaders, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, on their birth anniversary through a tweet.

Also read: Serious Men movie review: Furious and fabulous, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new Netflix film is one of the finest of 2020

Sharing a quote by Mahatma Gandhi, actor Emraan Hashmi commemorated his 151st birth anniversary. “In a gentle way, you can shake the world. #GandhiJayanti.” Urmila Matondkar and Disha Patani also took to Twitter to wish fans on Gandhi Jayanti.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of his kids to mark the special day. It showed his daughter Suhana and son AbRam and another young girl posing as the three monkeys of Gandhi ji who heard no evil, saw no evil and spoke no evil.

Follow @htshowbiz for more