e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Miheeka Bajaj calls Rana Daggubati ‘my love, my life, my heart, my soul’ in romantic after-wedding post. See pics

Miheeka Bajaj calls Rana Daggubati ‘my love, my life, my heart, my soul’ in romantic after-wedding post. See pics

Miheeka Bajaj is feeling extra romantic towards her husband Rana Daggubati. On Saturday, she shared a post dedicated to her husband.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 15, 2020 20:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati tied the knot on August 9.
Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati tied the knot on August 9.
         

Rana Daggubati is getting showered with love from his new bride Miheeka Bajaj. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share unseen pictures from their recent wedding.

Sharing a bunch of pictures of the two of them, Miheeka wrote, “My love, my life, my heart, my soul! Thank you for being everything I’ve ever dreamt of and so much more!! You make me a better person in life. I love you!” Rana’s sister-in-law, actor Samantha Akkineni commented, “This is the sweetest.” Miheeka also shared pictures with her mother, father, sister and brother from the wedding.

 

Rana and Miheeka got married in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad over the last weekend. The duo, who had three-day nuptials starting from haldi and mehendi ceremony, tied the knot on August 9 in the presence of family and close friends.

 

View this post on Instagram

Always has my back! @buntybajaj

A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) on

 

Also read: Ankita Lokhande slams reports saying Sushant Singh Rajput paid her EMIs, his sister Shweta hails her as ‘an independent woman’

The wedding evening also saw Daggubati’s industry friends in attendance, including Telugu stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Samantha, who is married to Daggubati’s cousin, actor Naga Chaitanya, took to Instagram and shared a family picture from the festivities. “#RanaWedsMiheeka the most adorable @miheeka Welcome to the family,” Samantha wrote.

Akshay Kumar had congratulated Rana on his big day. Akshay took to Twitter to congratulate his Baby co-star and shared the picture from his haldi ceremony to wish him on the special occasion. “Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness,” he tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

top news
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
Nepal PM Oli dials PM Modi to wish on Independence Day, first contact in 4 months
Nepal PM Oli dials PM Modi to wish on Independence Day, first contact in 4 months
PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak
PM Modi’s ‘thank you’ note to the Gulf sharpens the contrast with Pak
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
New focus of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is ‘make for world’ : PM Modi
New focus of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is ‘make for world’ : PM Modi
US to sell 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan amid soaring tensions with China
US to sell 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan amid soaring tensions with China
Sushant Singh’s autopsy report skips mention of one crucial detail, claims family’s lawyer
Sushant Singh’s autopsy report skips mention of one crucial detail, claims family’s lawyer
PM Modi warns China, Pak; announces Digital Health Mission | Independence Day
PM Modi warns China, Pak; announces Digital Health Mission | Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In