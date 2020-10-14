Mini Mathur cites her marriage with Kabir Khan after Tanishq ad is pulled down: ‘This is what I have experienced in my multicultural marriage’

bollywood

Actor and former VJ Mini Mathur is disappointed after jewellery brand Tanishq pulled down their recent commercial on communal harmony after rampant online trolling. Mini said that by not speaking up against the hate, one is normalising it.

The ad which was pulled down received hate for showing a Muslim family celebrating their Hindu daughter-in-law’s baby shower. Many branded it propagandist and made boycott calls against the brand. Mini, who is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan, took to Instagram Stories and gave her own example about how she has received a lot of love from his family.

“By not speaking up, you are party to normalising of hate between communities. Also, why and how does religion matter? What role does it/should it play in our generation? I’d rather the world turn atheist that have hate as religion. And wanting peace and harmony in our country does not make me or any of us, less of a patriot,” she added.

In a statement late on Monday, Tanishq said it withdrew the film due to ‘hurt sentiments’. “The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” their statement read.

Mini and Kabir have been married for 22 years. Speaking about how they met each other, Kabir recently told Neha Dhupia on her show No Filter Neha, “Mini and I have actually, made a conscious decision of not really working together because we are both from similar fields, but we said that okay let’s keep our professions apart. But having said that we have shot together, we met on a shoot. There was a channel called Home TV and they were doing this very big show at that point in time where the first prize for that show was like a flat in Bombay and that’s how we met. I was a freelance camera person and Mini was a presenter and actually, we both went to the production house office to say that we might not be able to do the show because we both had date issues. We didn’t know about each other’s date issues, we met for the first time in that office, in that meeting, and in the course of that meeting our date issues sort of disappeared and we decided that we do want to do this show and that was fun because they made us travel all over India together and we got to know each other in the course of that journey and that’s how it started.”

