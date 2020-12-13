e-paper
Mira Rajput shares pics from ‘sunshine picnic’ with kids Misha and Zain, fans try to guess where they are

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, took to social media to share pictures and a video from a picnic with her kids, Misha and Zain. Check them out here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 08:33 IST
Mira Rajput recently revealed that Shahid Kapoor had returned home after shooting for Jersey.
Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, on Saturday shared pictures and videos from a picnic with their kids, Misha and Zain. Mira took to Instagram to post the updates for her over two million followers.

Sharing a picture of herself with one of her children -- their faces couldn’t be seen as they were in silhouette -- Mira wrote in the caption, “In search for network but the connection is always there,” and added a couple of heart emojis.

 

Several people wrote in the comments that they recognised the location as Beas. “Beas love,” one person wrote. “Ye Beas ki road hai (this is the Beas road),” wrote another. Shahid and his family spent much of the coronavirus lockdown in Beas. They are both members of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas sect.

Mira also took to Instagram Stories to share a video and a picture. The first showed her walking along the same road, and was captioned, “pyjama walk,” while the second showed Misha, sitting on a mat and drawing. “Sunshine picnic,” Mira captioned the picture.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor returns home from Jersey shoot, and wife Mira Rajput isn’t happy

She recently revealed that Shahid had returned home after shooting his upcoming film, Jersey. However, she was upset because he was practising social distancing. Sharing a picture of Shahid glued to his phone, she wrote, “Crush is home but still long distance.” She then shared the same picture in monochrome and wrote, “Clearly that sweatshirt is loved more than me.”

