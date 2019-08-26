Mira Rajput wishes daughter Misha on birthday, calls her the ‘light’ of their lives. See pic

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha, who turns three on Monday, received special wish from her mother, Mira Rajput. The actor’s wife took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of her daughter from when she was an infant.

Sharing it, she wrote: “I love you my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha I pray for your happiness my darling, God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives!” The picture shows Misha sleeping in her bed, wrapped up in blankets. The picture drew responses from other film personalities including Dia Mirza and Pragya Kapoor, wife of Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor.

While Shahid is reticent about sharing details from his personal life, Mira doesn’t hesitate. Her most recent picture was from Raksha Bandhan celebrations at their home. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Promises to keep.” In the picture, Shahid has Zain in his lap while Mira is holding on to Misha. Together, they are helping their kids celebrate their first rakhi.

Back in July, she had shared a cute throwback post, in which the mother and daughter could be seen twinning in pink. Sharing it, she had written “Match”. In May, the family had taken off to Phuket, Thailand for a holiday. Sharing a picture of her kids (with their backs to the camera), she had written: “Creator of life and light, we praise thee this day for the beauty of thy world, for sunshine and flowers, storm-cloud and starry night, for the radiance of dawn and the last smouldering calm of the sunset.”

Shahid recently delivered a huge hit with Kabir Singh, which came in for heavy criticism for its violence and misogyny. Post the film’s release, Shahid seems to be in the mood to relax. Last month, Shahid accompanied his half-brother, actor Ishaan Khatter and other friends, on a bike tour of Europe. They rode across Switzerland and Austria, capturing spectacular sights in the process.

