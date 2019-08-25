Happy birthday Misha Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor’s little munchkin has grown so big. Check out her best pics with daddy

bollywood

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:35 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha turns three years old on Monday. Born on August 26, 2016, she is the eldest of his and wife Mira Rajput’s two kids.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015 and Misha was born just a year after their wedding. Fans was amazed at how her name was made by joining the names of her mom and dad. The creative name was her actor father’s idea. However, Mira did get to name their second child, son Zain who was born last year.

Both Mira and Shahid love to dote on their daughter and often share her pictures on social media. However, Shahid knows why it is important to share his kids’ pics with his fans. “If I don’t post the pictures of Misha, somebody will click her and that is my reality. I wish I could draw a line... I would have drawn it long back. People should draw a line. Children, when they are in natural spaces, they should not be made so conscious of themselves. It is part of my job and I know what comes with it. I am doing my best to find comfort with it,” he had earlier said in an interview.

Recently, Mira shared pictures of Misha and Zain’s first Raksha Bandhan together. Mira captioned picture, “Promises to keep.” It showed Shahid and Mira, each with a child in their laps. Shahid held Zain’s arm out while Mira helped Misha tie the rakhi. “So cuteeee,” wrote a fan in the comments section. “Adorable,” wrote another.

When Mira was expecting Zain, she made the pregnancy announcement to the world with Misha’s help. The announcement pic showed Misha lying on the floor with big smile on her floor. Next to her, Mira had written the words ‘big sister’. Talking about being pregnant last year, Mira had said, “Being able to bring a life into this world, feel it grow inside, and being able to connect with the baby before it has actually even arrived is surreal. And this time it’s been so interesting to see how Misha has been through the entire process. She knows there is a baby inside and she says, ‘Hi Baby!’ every day to my tummy.”

So on Misha’s birthday, check out her 10 cutest pics with her superstar dad:

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 20:33 IST