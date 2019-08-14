Mission Over Mars teaser: Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh’s show has a Mission Mangal hangover. Watch

tv

Producer Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji has collaborated with Zee5 and has dropped the teaser of the upcoming web series, MOM - Mission Over Mars. It comes a day before the release of the film, Mission Mangal which is also based on India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

Mission Over Mars is a fictional adaptation of the real story behind India’s journey to Mars. The teaser features prominent faces from the television industry including Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh. They play the women scientists who worked on India’s Mars mission and look slightly similar to Mission Mangal’s team, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari.

It goes with the tagline, “Kuch udaanon ke liye pankh nahi, jazbe ki zarurat hoti hai (Some flights don’t require wings but passion).” It will be streaming on both Alt Balaji and Zee5.

The trailer of the show will be released on August 16. It has been directed by Vinay Waikul of The Test Case fame. The makers had earlier released two posters of the show, each featuring Mona Singh and Sakshi Tanwar.

The makers have also shared a disclaimer with the teaser. It read: Mission Over Mars is a fictional adaptation of the real-life heroes at ISRO who worked on Mangalyaan. As per our legal and contractual obligations, we cannot use actual names or images of either the people, objects or agencies in any publicity material.

While Mona has recently featured in web shows, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and Yeh Meri Family. Sakshi starred in web shows, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and The Final Call.

