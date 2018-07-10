Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh gets married, out on bail in rape case. See pic

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty aka Mimoh tied the knot with girlfriend Madalsa Sharma in Ooty on Tuesday. The actor earlier received bail in the rape case of a Bhojpuri actor.

It is reported that Mimoh got his marriage with southern actress Madalsa Sharma registered on July 7 after he was granted bail in the rape case, as per a report in Bombay Times. The traditional wedding ceremony took place on Tuesday afternoon at Mithun’s luxurious hotel in Ooty, Tamil Nadu.

A court in Delhi had earlier said that prima facie there are sufficient grounds for registration of an FIR against the actor’s wife and son, and to proceed further in accordance with the law. Following the order, Mahaakshay and his mother approached the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail or an interim relief from arrest till the time they approached the concerned court in the national capital.

However, the court dismissed the pleas and refused to grant them any interim relief and said the duo could approach the court concerned in Delhi.

In her plea, the complainant had alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her after being in physical relation with her for around four years on the pretext of marriage. The woman alleged that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion.

In her complaint, she claimed that Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continued the relationship. The complainant also said she moved to Delhi from Mumbai as she feared for her life in view of threats made by Bali and her son.