Mother’s Day: Kangana Ranaut pens beautiful poem, says she couldn’t find ‘love, warmth’ of mother’s womb anywhere in world

Updated: May 10, 2020 10:05 IST

Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to her mother Asha Ranaut on Mother’s Day with a beautiful poem. The actor’s team shared a video of her reciting the poem and said that it was dedicated to all the mothers in the world.

The poem begins with the involvement of the mother from the time that the baby is a ‘single cell’. “You breathed to give me life, you ate to give me blood,” it reads.

However, after the child was born, it could not find the ‘love and warmth’ of the mother’s womb anywhere in the world, the poem says. “And then I went to my own heart… I found you mother, I found you there.”

Kangana is currently quarantining with her mother and the rest of the family in Manali. The entire family joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by contributing to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

While Kangana pitched in with Rs 25 lakh, her mother donated one month’s pension. The actor’s sister Rangoli Chandel and brother Aksht Ranaut also made contributions.

In addition, Kangana is also sponsoring the meals of the families of daily wage workers, who are left with no source of income during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kangana was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, in which she played a mother who returns to playing kabaddi after several years, with the support of her family. She dedicated the role to her own mother.

In a series of tweets, Rangoli had written, “I asked Kangana how come she knows all the emotions and conflicts of a mother so well, she is so convincing as a mom, she said to know a mother you don’t have to be a mother you just have to be a child, Panga is a performance from her dedicated to our mom Asha Ranaut. Our mother has seen worse days of our fathers drinking problems, her daughter burnt with acid attack, her another daughter being subjected to harassment and bullying she has seen days of conflicts in the joint family over property issues, days of poverty. She must have seen worse days but we always saw best of her, a perfect human...”

