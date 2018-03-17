Never got the privilege of dumping someone: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, one of Bollywood’s most tempestuous actors, has once again spoken about her relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan. She was speaking at News 18’s Rising India Summit.

“My boyfriend asks me how do you know everything about my life? It’s black magic...It’s telepathic. My love is psycho then it’s fine. I’ll find someone else,” she said in response to a question.

She didn’t shy away from tackling tough questions about her personal life.

“I’ve had so many affairs. After every breakup I feel like this is the end of my love life potential. For me, love is not just physical, it’s spiritual and platonic. It’s an amazing experience you feel every cell of your body is awakened, even if the person is not around.”

Despite a string a failed relationships, Kangana insisted that she was the one who was always dumped.

“Even if my sister asks me where do you find these characters? Even then I have to admit that everytime I have been dumped, I never got the privilege of dumping someone. There has not been a single relationship from the age of 16 to 31 where I could dump someone. And if I tell you the names, you would be like ‘even this person left you’! Everyone leaves me and they come back also and I never take them back because I have been moved on to another loser.”

Kangana said that she was happy when Swara Bhaskar wrote about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. She said, “The way she was bullied was our loss. As a society we failed. She’s a legitimate artist and she has a right. I personally didn’t agree but somewhere deep down I was pleased. It was heart breaking to see how she was treated for her piece. I’m sure Swara might not be affected by it. She’ll come back in 6 months and write again. But millions of other women will get affected and be wary of voicing their opinion.”

The most rebellious actor who has always spoken her mind without caring about the consequences, was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s Simran.

Manikarnika is her next film.

