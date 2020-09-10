e-paper
Nora Fatehi's WAP challenge interrupted as 'mom' gets scandalised by suggestive moves. Watch

Nora Fatehi's WAP challenge interrupted as 'mom' gets scandalised by suggestive moves. Watch

Nora Fatehi put her own spin on the WAP challenge, and posted a video of her attempt, but was interrupted by her ‘mom’. Watch the video here.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 14:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Nora Fatehi in a still from her WAP challenge video.
Nora Fatehi in a still from her WAP challenge video.
         

Actor Nora Fatehi has shared her own twist to the WAP dance challenge. Nora, known for her special dance appearances in several hit films, shared the video on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption, “WAP challenge.” The video begins with Nora telling her fans that a lot of them have requested that she participate in the challenge. She then begins the performance, but a hijab-wearing woman (meant to be her mom, also played by Nora) is shocked at the suggestive moves.The woman gets increasingly scandalised by the other Nora’s moves, and throws a pair of slippers at her. She then interrupts the performance and switches off the camera, saying, “People are dying of corona, and you are doing this.”

 

View this post on Instagram

WAP challenge.....................😅🙈

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora’s friends and followers showed her love in the comments section. “Omg hilarious!!!!!! Hahahaha love your mom character!!” Elli AvrRam wrote. “Lmaoooooo my favorite one so far,” wrote Raja Kumari. The video has been viewed over 3.8 million times on Instagram.

The WAP challenge originated from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit number WAP. The dance routine includes high kicks, twerking and splits. The challenge became popular on TikTok, and has been performed by Vanessa Hudgens and others.

Also read: Nora Fatehi says she used to be bullied for her dance skills in school

Nora recently appeared as a guest on India’s Best Dancer, and in the past has appeared in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 9, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Dance Plus 4. Her most popular film appearances include Batla House, Street Dancer 3D and Satyameva Jayate. She has also been featured in music videos such as Pachtaoge and Papeta.

