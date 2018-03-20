October theme: Varun Dhawan film gets its beating heart, watch video

October – the trailer says – is not a love story; it is a story about love. From what we have seen till now, this particular story seems to be focusing on melancholia and the fact has just been underlined by its theme which was released Monday.

A symphony made of violins and harps, tears -- and smiles that shine through tears, October theme is what the film promises to be – like love, open to various interpretations. The theme video begins with director Shoojit Sircar and composer Shantanu Moitra with the various musicians, interspersed by scenes from the film starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu.

The video has George Joseph and Artem Panteleev on piano and Sophia Kiprskaya playing the harp. Rohan Roy is on the piano while Ilya Ten works the cello and Pavel Zhukov plays the viola.

Releasing on April 13, October has Varun Dhawan as Dan and Banita Sandhu as Shiuli. Both of them are hotel management trainees and appear to like each other. Before anything can happen, Shiuli meets with an accident and the life of career-oriented Dan turns upside down when his is the name she takes after regaining consciousness.