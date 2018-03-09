October: Varun Dhawan is forlorn and pensive in this dreamy new poster

Shoojit Sircar has taken a big risk by casting Varun Dhawan in his upcoming film, October. However, by whatever little we have seen so far, the gamble may just pay off.

After sharing a short teaser and a few production still from the film, Varun has finally shared a gorgeous poster for the film. Laying on a lush green patch of earth, the actor appears to have stepped straight out of a fairytale -- seen or heard once upon a dream. His wispy hair, and thick beard add to the forlorn expression of his face.

The poster also mentions the release date of the film, April 13. The trailer will be out Monday, March 12. “#OctoberFirstLook. October will live with you forever.@ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @writeonj @BanitaSandhu,” Varun posted on Twitter on Friday.

The film’s poster has been shot in natural light, something Varun was excited about. “First time shot a film poster in complete natural light, just surrounded by nature and realness. Hope what I have gone through in this film comes alive for everyone soon. October. April 13,” Varun had tweeted.

There were no props, studio set-up or artificial light.

Feel #october again hopefully I can put out this theme with the trailer in mid March. Watch it again https://t.co/d02Gx7WyFn pic.twitter.com/h4jVVBbyrV — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 15, 2018

Varun had said in an interview in February that the fact that the film is not a “cliched love story” excited him about the offer. “We are not trying to break any stereotypes (of romantic Hindi films). Our film is not a cliched love story, it is done to an extent. Now we are trying to show something new. I know the story is close to his (Shoojit) heart. The writing is so beautiful that I jumped in,” he says.

The actor says the experience of working on the project was so enriching that he wishes to reunite with Sircar again. “The beautiful thing even after doing this film is that he is still on my wish-list. I want to work with him again and again. There is always a message in his films. And this film too had one, which I never knew how to tell people... Subconsciously I wanted to say this to the people. We want to say something that is right in front of you in life and we never learn from it,” Varun says.

The film also stars newcomer Banita Sandhu.

