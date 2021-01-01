e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘On to the next one without you’: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil writes poignant note to father

‘On to the next one without you’: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil writes poignant note to father

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shared a heart-breaking note for his father as 2021 began.

bollywood Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 13:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Babil Khan shared throwback photo with father Irrfan Khan.
Babil Khan shared throwback photo with father Irrfan Khan.
         

Remembering his father, late actor Irrfan Khan, on New Year, Babil Khan wrote a poignant note and shared throwback photos. He also wrote a post for his mother, Sutapa Sikdar.

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared two throwback photos, with both of them lying on the bed in one monochrome photo. In the caption, Babil wrote, “On to the next one without you, still with your compassion. Public ko Happy new year!”

 
 

In a note for his mother, Babil wrote, “With your guidance. 2021.” He also shared photos with his mother in which they are both sitting on a swing.

Sutapa also wrote on Facebook on Thursday, “It’s so difficult to wish 2020 as the worst year as you were still there.last year this day next to me,gardening, busy building birds house how can I say goodbye to 2020!!Irrfan I have no idea how to welcome 2021!!”

Earlier, Babil also shared about the actor’s last film titled, The Song of The Scorpions, which is set to be released in 2021. Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan.

After Irrfan’s death, Sutapa shared a statement on behalf of the family, saying that it was not a ‘personal loss’ as millions were grieving with them. “I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve,” the statement said.

top news
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
‘Strengthens cooperative federalism’: PM Modi on Light House Projects
‘Strengthens cooperative federalism’: PM Modi on Light House Projects
Delhi: Fewer traffic violations amid muted New Year celebrations
Delhi: Fewer traffic violations amid muted New Year celebrations
India recorded less than 300 daily deaths in last 7 days: Govt
India recorded less than 300 daily deaths in last 7 days: Govt
Passengers at Delhi airport welcomed with flowers, ‘corona kit’ on New Year’s Eve
Passengers at Delhi airport welcomed with flowers, ‘corona kit’ on New Year’s Eve
Ford pulls plug on plans to cede India business to Mahindra
Ford pulls plug on plans to cede India business to Mahindra
DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM and others extend New Year wishes
Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM and others extend New Year wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In