Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional note for him: 'I have no idea how to welcome 2021'

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional note for him: ‘I have no idea how to welcome 2021’

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote a heartfelt note for him, in which she said she could not label 2020 as the worst year because ‘you were still there’.

bollywood Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 19:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sutapa Sikdar remembered Irrfan Khan as 2020 comes to a close.
Sutapa Sikdar remembered Irrfan Khan as 2020 comes to a close.
         

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife, writer Sutapa Sikdar, remembered him in a heartfelt note shared on her Facebook page. She said that she is finding it difficult to label 2020 as the worst year because ‘you were still there’. She also shared some precious pictures of him.

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan.

Sutapa wrote on Facebook, “It’s so difficult to wish 2020 as the worst year as you were still there.last year this day next to me,gardening, busy building birds house how can I say goodbye to 2020!!Irrfan I have no idea how to welcome 2021!!”

Babil also remembered Irrfan as 2020 comes to a close. Sharing pictures with his mother Sutapa on Instagram, Babil wrote that they were entering into the new year with Irrfan’s guidance. “With your guidance. 2021,” he wrote.

Fans sent their love to Sutapa and Babil. “We stand beside you and the family. Dear Irfan has immortalised himself to remain forever in the hearts and memories of people and friends,” one wrote. “He’ll live on in our hearts. Cannot imagine your pain... Sending you a tight hug,” another commented.

 

Irrfan’s final release, Anup Singh’s The Song Of Scorpions, will hit the theatres next year. Earlier this week, Babil shared the motion poster of the film, which advertised it as ‘a golden chance to witness the magician on the big screen for one last time’.

“One more time, perhaps not the last. #thesongofscorpions,” Babil wrote. Sutapa shared the poster and wrote, “A journey from the finite to the infinite. #thesongofscorpions #neverthelasttime.”

After Irrfan’s death, Sutapa shared a statement on behalf of the family, saying that it was not a ‘personal loss’ as millions were grieving with them. “I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve,” the statement said.

