e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar, son Babil share poster of his final film The Song Of Scorpions: ‘Never the last time’

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar, son Babil share poster of his final film The Song Of Scorpions: ‘Never the last time’

Ahead of the release of late actor Irrfan Khan’s final film The Song Of Scorpions, his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil shared its poster and said that it is ‘never the last time’.

bollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 11:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil shared the poster of his final release, The Song Of Scorpions.
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil shared the poster of his final release, The Song Of Scorpions.
         

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shared the motion poster of his final film, The Song Of Scorpions. The video begins with a message, which calls the film ‘a golden chance to witness the magician on the big screen for one last time’.

Babil shared the motion poster on Instagram, along with the caption, “One more time, perhaps not the last. #thesongofscorpions.”

Fans expressed their excitement about the release of The Song Of Scorpions in the comments section and said that they were ‘eagerly waiting’. “Got goosebumps,” one wrote. “Magician lives forever - good news to start 2021,” another commented. “Wow........ KING OF HEARTS Is Back On Silver Screen..... Woooohooooooo,” a third wrote.

Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shared the poster of The Song Of Scorpions on Instagram and said that it is ‘never the last time’. She wrote in her caption, “A journey from the finite to the infinite. #thesongofscorpions #neverthelasttime.”

 
 

The Song Of Scorpions, directed by Anup Singh, premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in 2017 and will release in theatres in India next year. The film also starred Golshifteh Farahani and Waheeda Rehman in significant roles.

Also see: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan plays guitar, sings Charlie Puth’s Attention. Watch viral video

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa, Babil and his younger son, Ayaan.

Babil has been sharing memories of Irrfan on social media. In one post, he had written, “Death is painful for the living, for those dearest to your heart, but you taught me that death is only the beginning. So I’m here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness. I was listening to ‘The Beatles’ then you got me obsessed with ‘The Doors’ and we used to sing along. I sing those songs still now, I feel you then.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
Need 4 more days: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case
Need 4 more days: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
Karnataka council deputy chairman found dead near railway track
Karnataka council deputy chairman found dead near railway track
Sachin Pilot maintains distance from Jaipur on Congress Foundation Day
Sachin Pilot maintains distance from Jaipur on Congress Foundation Day
Biden slams Chinese abuses, stresses security, prosperity in Indo-Pacific
Biden slams Chinese abuses, stresses security, prosperity in Indo-Pacific
‘India will get 50% of everything...’: World’s largest vaccine-maker, SII
‘India will get 50% of everything...’: World’s largest vaccine-maker, SII
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd TestPM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In