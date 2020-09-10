e-paper
Home / Bollywood / OTT has given a boost to my career: Chandan Roy Sanyal

OTT has given a boost to my career: Chandan Roy Sanyal

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal says working in OTT projects since last year has been quite gratifying. He says, “I did films but never got real opportunity to soar or showcase my acting abilities.”

bollywood Updated: Sep 10, 2020 16:31 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Chandan has shot for an anthology with director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.
Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is on a roll. The actor who rose to fame with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey (2009), has been making news for his performances in web series including Parchhayee (2019), Bhram (2019) and the recent Aashram.

Thrilled with the kind of roles he has been getting on OTT, Sanyal says, “My OTT experience started last year and has been quite gratifying. As a medium, I really enjoy doing films but I never got good opportunities to soar or showcase my acting abilities in films as I hardly had any scope in films. Often, I had few scenes and few minutes on screen. I was jostling for space to perform. Usually, people ask me ‘What went wrong after Kaminey?’ I reply, nothing went wrong. I was doing the best I could in the small roles I got. But, OTT has changed things for me.” 

He is thankful for the platforms and shows that have given him these opportunities. He admits that while his career in films was steady, he wanted more. “Films came and went, I survived and that too despite all odds. Now, my characters are spread out over nine hours in a web series and I have the space to create my own graph, add nuances to the character, which was missing for me in films. OTT has given a boost to my career,” shares the actor who wants to do a romantic role on screen.  

The actor has shot for an anthology helmed by National Award-winning filmmakers. His film is directed by director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. He shares he has always enjoyed working with Chowdhury over the years. “I have know Aniruddha before he directed the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink (2016). I did a Bengali film called Aparajita Tumi, which was produced by (filmmaker) Shoojit Sircar. Even without working together, we spent great time eating and discussing films. So when this opportunity arose, I accepted it. I will always love to work with him over and over again,” says Sanyal.

