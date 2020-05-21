e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Post-lockdown wish list: What's on celebs' mind?

Post-lockdown wish list: What’s on celebs’ mind?

What is the first thing that some of our Bollywood celebs wish to do after they are allowed to step out of their homes amid the Covid-19 crisis? Find out!

bollywood Updated: May 21, 2020 09:56 IST
Juhi Chakraborty, Rishabh Suri, Sangeeta Yadav
Juhi Chakraborty, Rishabh Suri, Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Taapsee Pannu in pre-lockdown times.
Actor Taapsee Pannu in pre-lockdown times.
         

From going out for a long drive across Mumbai and hitting the gym to eating out at a favourite restaurant and catching up with friends -- celebs talk about what they are craving to do once the lockdown is lifted.

Taapsee Pannu: I’m a big foodie and I want to eat out different cuisines which I can’t cook. I miss sitting in a cafe with my friends, talking to them, and enjoying the view out of the window. I miss greeting people with warm hugs and smiles. I’m looking forward to getting back to work because a lot of my films have been put on hold.

Bhumi Pednekar: I want to go to a proper gym and sweat it out. Every day, I workout at home but I miss the vibe of a gym workout. I also want to start working.

Nushrat Bharucha: I miss hanging out with my bunch of friends which I will be doing once all of this is over. I miss working as I’m a complete workaholic. I want to go to the sets and start shooting and express, emote and act.

Yami Gautam: My mom really wants me to come home for sometime when things become better. And by better, she means when there’s a flight service. I don’t know if I’m going to go immediately though... All of us have been hit and we’re definitely going to be more cautious.

Suniel Shetty: Just aimlessly drive through the streets of Mumbai and see how the city is.

Nidhhi Agerwal: I’ve taken this lockdown very seriously, and not even taken one step out of my house. So when it ends, the first thing I would probably do is go out for a run, or eat an ice-cream, go to a restaurant and have coffee.

Huma Qureshi: I just want to meet my parents as soon as this is over. They are in Delhi and as soon as all this is over, I am going to book my tickets and just go and see them and hug them. I miss them so much.

Tusshar Kapoor: I have a great group of friends and I really do miss them. The first thing I am going to do is meet them. We are in touch virtually but nothing beats being physically able to catch up with people who matter to you.

