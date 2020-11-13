e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra calls Ludo ‘slick, fun and crazy’, Akshay Kumar says his films are not liked by critics

Priyanka Chopra calls Ludo ‘slick, fun and crazy’, Akshay Kumar says his films are not liked by critics

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Priyanka Chopra tweeted about Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao starrer Ludo and praised it. Akshay Kumar, who saw the release of his film Laxmii, said he knew critics didn’t approve of his films.

bollywood Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 12:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra praised Ludo while Akshay Kumar expressed his thoughts on how critics view his films.
Priyanka Chopra praised Ludo while Akshay Kumar expressed his thoughts on how critics view his films.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Inside Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party: Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna and Mouni Roy shine the brightest, see pics

Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party had who’s who of the TV industry in attendance with Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna and Mouni Roy’s festive outfits giving us all festive goals.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra reviews Abhishek Bachchan’s Ludo, calls it ‘slick, fun and crazy’

Priyanka Chopra has shared her review of Ludo on Twitter and called it ‘slick, fun and crazy’. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

Read more here

Juhi Chawla stranded for hours at airport after arrival from Dubai, says, ‘Flight after flight, pathetic, shameful state’. Watch video

Actor Juhi Chawla had shared a video few days back after many passengers like her were stranded at an airport on arrival in India. One voice was even heard saying how the coronavirus would spread fast this way.

Read more here

Akshay Kumar on Laxmii reactions, film recording biggest opening of career: ‘I know a lot of critics don’t like my films’

Akshay Kumar has opened up on how his film Laxmii has been received, saying that he prefers to focus on his audience. As per Disney+ Hotstar, the film has recorded the biggest opening of the actor’s career.

Read more here

Kangana Ranaut visits family deity with newly-wed brother, sister-in-law and parents: ‘Went to our kuldevi for darshan’

Kangana Ranaut along with her parents, her brother Aksht and sister-in-law Ritu visited their family deity, post the wedding in Udaipur. Kangana had previously said that their family originally hailed from Rajasthan.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
LIVE: Situation in Delhi should be under control in 7-10 days, says CM Kejriwal
LIVE: Situation in Delhi should be under control in 7-10 days, says CM Kejriwal
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Ayurveda Day
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Ayurveda Day
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
China holds meet with Pak, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh to fight Covid
China holds meet with Pak, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh to fight Covid
Centre approves Rs4,381 cr additional aid to 6 states hit by cyclones, floods
Centre approves Rs4,381 cr additional aid to 6 states hit by cyclones, floods
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Covid-19: Former global hotspots in grip of the virus again
Covid-19: Former global hotspots in grip of the virus again
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In