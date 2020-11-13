Priyanka Chopra reviews Abhishek Bachchan’s Ludo, calls it ‘slick, fun and crazy’

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra has raved about Abhishek Bachchan’s latest film, Ludo. The film arrived on Netflix on Thursday and is directed by Anurag Basu.

Priyanka shared a tweet and called the film, an anthology of four stories, ‘crazy’ and asked her fans to watch it. “#Ludo is slick, fun, crazy...has @basuanurag written all over it. Lots of love and luck to so many of my friends.. what an amazing bunch of talent in one film. Go watch it guys! Out on Netflix now,” she wrote. Abhishek replied to her tweet and thanked her for watching the film. “Chops!!! Thank you so much. So happy you saw it,” he wrote.

Priyanka has previously worked with Anurag on Barfi and with Abhishek on Bluffmaster. Ludo also stars Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf and others.

The Hindustan Times review of the film said: “As all of the characters come up with hair-brained schemes to dig themselves out of the hole, their lives keep intersecting. Basu weaves in romance, drama, thrill, tragedy, whimsy and slice-of-life in one film, while keeping it essentially a black comedy. The world is whimsical and absurd, with a sharp joke around every corner -- sometimes said by the characters, but mostly aimed at them.” Read the full review here.

Priyanka will also be seen in two Netflix productions soon--The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. The former is directed by Ramin Bahrani and co-stars her with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gaurav. The latter is directed by Robert Rodriguez and is a superhero adventure film, a secret sequel to his Spy Kids movies.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first look pictures of the movie. “Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!! A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I’m so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon,” she wrote.

