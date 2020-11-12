e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Nikhil Dwivedi says he turned to production as he ‘was not offered good work’, talks about returning to acting with Scam 1992

Nikhil Dwivedi says he turned to production as he ‘was not offered good work’, talks about returning to acting with Scam 1992

Nikhil Dwivedi talked about becoming a producer due to lack of good acting offers and returning in front of the camera with Hansal Mehta’s series, Scam 1992. He played the role of Tyagi in the show.

tv Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 14:39 IST
Samrudhi Ghosh
Samrudhi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nikhil Dwivedi as Tyagi in Scam 1992.
Nikhil Dwivedi as Tyagi in Scam 1992.
         

Nikhil Dwivedi, who was missing from the arc lights for the last few years, recently returned to acting with Hansal Mehta’s critically-acclaimed series Scam 1992. The actor played Tyagi, the head of a money market cartel, in the show.

Talking about his hiatus from acting, Nikhil told Hindustan Times, “I was not offered good work. It was as simple as that. When Scam 1992 was offered, I felt it was something I could sign in spite of my function of being a producer. Had I been offered good work earlier, I would have still been acting. I was forced to turn to production because I had to do something.” He is the co-producer of Veere Di Wedding and Dabangg 3.

For Nikhil, the fact that Tyagi was ‘not a very substantial part’ worked in his favour. He said, “I knew it was not a very substantial part but I have a lot of regard for Hansal as a director. That was one of the reasons I said yes to it. The fact that it is not a very large part kind of worked in my favour because it was a little before Dabangg 3 was releasing and I would have been caught up with release activities. Because it is not large, I knew I would not be shooting for too many days, so I said yes.”

Scam 1992, which follows the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was involved in the stock market scam of 1992, was appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Currently, the show has a rating of 9.6 on IMDb.

Also read: Did Rahul Vaidya get engaged to Disha Parmar before entering Bigg Boss 14? Here is what she has to say

While Nikhil knew Scam 1992 would be appreciated, he never imagined that it would become so popular. “I had also not expected my part would get the kind of appreciation that it did. I knew that there would be some appreciation perhaps, but the way it has been appreciated, I have to be honest, I did not see that coming. It is very heartening and I am very grateful that it has all worked out the way it has,” he said.

Nikhil welcomed the OTT boom and said that it is conducive to good content. “When you don’t have the fear of falling, you can fly. When that box office pressure is not there, you can experiment a lot with your creativity. You can tell the story the way you want because you are not working in the set perimeters of business. That is why it works and that is how it was with Scam 1992,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Delhi high court vacates stay on reservation of 80% ICU beds for Covid-19 patients
Delhi high court vacates stay on reservation of 80% ICU beds for Covid-19 patients
Goa CM defends controversial infra projects again, disregards Kejriwal’s advice
Goa CM defends controversial infra projects again, disregards Kejriwal’s advice
‘Mood in India, as well as Moody’s rating, improved’, says govt
‘Mood in India, as well as Moody’s rating, improved’, says govt
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In