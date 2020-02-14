e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra is seen dancing with father-in-law Kevin in video, says ‘thank you for being the life of the party’. Watch

Priyanka Chopra is seen dancing with father-in-law Kevin in video, says ‘thank you for being the life of the party’. Watch

Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas, his brothers Kevin and Joe wished Nick’s father Kevin Jonas on his birthday.

bollywood Updated: Feb 14, 2020 17:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish her father-in-law Kevin Jonas on his birthday.
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish her father-in-law Kevin Jonas on his birthday.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas took to Instagram to wish his father Kevin Jonas on his birthday. Both posted love-filled notes for Kevin.

Posting a Boomerang clip as her Instagram stories, Priyanka wrote how her father-in-law is always the life of a party. In the picture, while she is dressed in a yellow flowing dress, Kevin appears to be in an all-white kurta pyjama and the two are seen dancing together. Nick also posted a picture of his father and wrote: “Happy Birthday, dad. Love you.” Nick’s brothers, Kevin Jr and Joe also posted the same picture that Nick had posted (possibly from their father’s birthday celebration) with a similar birthday wish.

On the work front,Priyanka shot for and wrapped up her part for Netflix’s film adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger. The film will also star Rajkummar Rao and is being directed by Ramin Bahrani. In mid December, she had shared the news on Instagram and written: “Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.”

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wished Kevin Jonas on his birthday.
Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wished Kevin Jonas on his birthday.

Also read | ‘Irrfan, waiting for you’: Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor’s heartfelt messages after Angrezi Medium video

Priyanka will be seen opposite Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden in the US edition of Citadel, a drama series to be produced in collaboration with programmes from several other countries. Announcing her project on Twitter, Priyanka had written: “Cannot wait to work with the talented @_richardmadden and incredible @Russo_Brothers on CITADEL... A multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More soon. @AmazonStudios @AGBOfilms,” the Baywatch star wrote. The show will be produced by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and directed by Raj and DK.

Priyanka also has a project with actor Mindy Kaling, which will centre around an Indian wedding.

