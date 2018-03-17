Priyanka Chopra poses with former Aussie PM Julia Gillard. See here

Recently, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture on Instagram where the Bajirao Mastani actor was seen posing with former Australian Prime Minister, Julia Gillard.

The picture was clicked in Dubai, where Chopra is currently at, to commence a discussion at the Global Education & Skills Forum (GESF), after the wrap of shooting schedule for Season 3 of Quantico in Ireland.

Chopra wrote, “So wonderful to see you again @juliagillard...and proud to stand alongside you as a champion for global education. I’m looking forward to continuing our discussion from #UNGA. Big thank you to the @varkeyfdn for brining us all together. #GESF @gesforum”.

So wonderful to see you again @JuliaGillard...and proud to stand alongside you as a champion for global education. I’m looking forward to continuing our discussion from #UNGA. Big thank you to the @VarkeyFdn for bringing us all together. #GESF @GESForum pic.twitter.com/V8111WBhg8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 17, 2018

Recently, PeeCee had also revealed on an Instagram live that a Bollywood project might just happen soon.

The 35-year-old actress will soon be heading to India.