Priyanka Chopra recalls SP Balasubrahmanyam: 'Your songs are a huge part of my childhood memories'

Priyanka Chopra recalls SP Balasubrahmanyam: ‘Your songs are a huge part of my childhood memories’

Priyanka Chopra posted a condolence message remembering late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. She mentioned how his songs were an essential part of her growing up years.

bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2020 09:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra posted a note on SP Balasubrahmanyam on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra posted a note on SP Balasubrahmanyam on Instagram.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to remember legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who passed away on Friday in Chennai. She mentioned how his songs were an important part of her growing up years.

Sharing a picture of his, she wrote: “RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam sir. Your songs are a huge part of my childhood memories. Your voice will always be herd and your legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to the family.”

The singer , who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice rendering a record 40,000 plus songs over five decades, died on Friday at a Chennai hospital, plunging music lovers in grief.

Hindustantimes

After waging 52 days of grim battle for life following Covid-19 infection, the 74-year old singer suffered a cardio- respiratory arrest and the end came in the afternoon, a day after his condition turned extremely critical, a statement from MGM Healthcare, where he was treated, said.

Priyanka is very prompt in posting messages on important days, remembrances, deaths, anniversaries and birthdays. At the death of celebrated US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she had written: “For both men and women the first step in getting power is to become visible to others, and then to put on an impressive show. . . . As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it.” -Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg | Your impact and contribution will never be forgotten. Thank you, RBG. Your legacy lives on. Rest in Peace. Photo: M Scott Mahaskey”

Priyanka has also written evocatively at the passing away of some of the biggest names in Bollywood this year including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput.

(With PTI inputs)

