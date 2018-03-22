Race 3 Daisy Shah first look: She is sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode

After introducing most of the lead cast of Race 3, Salman Khan has tweeted Daisy Shah’s look from the film. She is playing Sanjana in the film directed by Remo D’Souza. Salman Khan captioned the photo, “Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode.”

So far, the characters of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol have been revealed from the film. In fact, Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone also shared Bobby Deol’s look from the film.

Daisy Shah, who started her acting career in Bollywood with Salman Khan in Jai Ho, also shared the tweet and wrote, “It’s time to get dangerous! You think you can handle it?”

The first film of the Race franchise, directed by Abbas-Mustan, was release in 2008 and immediately caught the audience’s fancy. The film collected close to Rs 60 crore in the domestic market.

Race 2, directed by the same duo, was bigger in terms of actors and promotions. It released in 2013 and earned more than Rs 93 crore (Source: boxofficeindia.com).

This time, a new director, Remo D’Souza, has been brought onboard and Salman Khan is also one of the producers of the film. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem. A far more ambitious project, Race 3 is likely to get a better opening.

Salman Khan’s brand value is at an all time high after the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, and the film is going to hit the screens on Eid, so it may become one of the major hits of this year.

Race 3 is set to hit the screens on June 15, 2018.