Rajkummar Rao: Deepika Padukone and I discussed that we must do something together

When actors Rajkummar Rao and Deepika Padukone exchanged pleasantries at a recent awards show, little did they know that their picture together would get social media talking. Ever since the snap surfaced online, fans of the actors have been asking them to co-star in a film. Rajkummar says he takes it as a compliment that fans feel he and Deepika look together. “Deepika and I share a mutual admiration. I love what she does and love all her performances. She is one of the finest actresses we have in the country right now,” he says.

According to reports, Deepika and Rajkummar bonded quite well at the event. Later, Deepika retweeted a picture of the two from the awards show, which was captioned, ‘RT if you want to see this talented duo in a film!’ And Rajkummar does not rule out the possibility either, confirming that he and Deepika spoke about working together. “She (Deepika) also likes what I do. We spoke about each other’s work and also discussed that we must do something together, and hopefully the opportunity will come soon,” says the actor, who has six film releases this year.

Rajkummar Rao and Deepika Padukone bonded at a recent awards show.

Responding to those who feel that he is on a ‘signing spree’, he says, “Well, I would like to put it differently. As long as I am offered different characters and the films are interesting, it’s fine for me. And all these [films] have lovely scripts and I just don’t want to say no to them. I am a very greedy actor and if I like something then I want to be a part of it without thinking about the number of films I want to do in a year.”

However, the actor eventually wants to work on a fixed number of films a year. “Doing two films a year is obviously my bigger plan, eventually I would be doing that… But right now I want to create that kind of space for myself in the industry,” says the actor.

Interact with Shreya Mukherjee at Twitter/@Shreya_MJ