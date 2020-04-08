Ranveer Singh crashes Boman Irani’s Instagram live, leaves comment: ‘Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:32 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh crashed an Instagram live session being conducted by Boman Irani and Johnny Lever. Ranveer is currently self-quarantining with his wife, Deepika Padukone.

During the session, which Boman and Johnny were conducting for Humour and Humanity, Ranveer jumped in and commented, “Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon Johnny Sir.” While it is unclear what Ranveer was responding to, a screengrab of his comment has been shared by fan clubs online.

Ranveer left a comment on Boman Irani’s live with Johny Lever❤️ #deepveer

(tfs @RanveersNour )



Ranveer: Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon Johnny sir !!!



(I am helping my wife Johnny sir !!!) pic.twitter.com/SQIFHzmaas — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) April 7, 2020

Ranveer and Boman will together in the upcoming sports drama 83, directed by Kabir Khan and based on team India’s underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup, and the comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar, in which Boman will play Ranveer’s character’s father. He told The Times of India in an interview, “It feels great to work with Ranveer. He has too much of extra energy, which he could share with me. So, he gave me an ‘upliftment’ of energy! I am so happy that I did that film.”

Ranveer and Deepika have been sharing regular updates for their fans during lockdown. The couple also made a donation to the PM Cares coronavirus relief fund recently. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind,” they wrote in a social media statement.

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh complained about her on family WhatsApp group, calls her ‘phat-phat’

In a recent interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, Deepika talked about life in quarantine with Ranveer. She said she sprained her back two days ago while doing some chores and still would not rest. “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more