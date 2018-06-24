Ranveer Singh’s throwback pic met with shock disbelief, but Deepika Padukone’s reaction is priceless

Ranveer Singh on Sunday shared a throwback picture of himself from his childhood, in which he is sporting a mohawk haircut. The photo was met with animated reactions from several of his Bollywood contemporaries, including rumoured partner Deepika Padukone.

“Noooooooo,” Deepika wrote in a comment under the post, which Ranveer had captioned, “Avant Garde Since 1985.” Ranveer is known for his loud style, which he accentuates with extravagant clothes and a louder public persona.

Avant Garde Since 1985 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 23, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT

Others who commented on his pictures include Ayushmann Khurrana, who noted that Gulshan Grover had the same hairstyle in the film Vishwaatma, and Arjun Kapoor, who compared his look to Mr T’s iconic mohawk.

Ranveer’s Padmaavat co-star Aditi Rao Hydari and Diana Penty replied with emojis, and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wondered if Ranveer was always a troublemaker.

Check out some of the comments left on Ranveer’s picture.

Ranveer and Deepika have shared screen space in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films—Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, which faced major opposition from some Rajput groups ahead of its release.

It is also being rumoured that the couple is finalising plans for a November wedding, to be held either in Italy or Deepika’s home city, Bangalore. They’ve been leaving loving comments on each other’s social media posts, including the series of pictures Deepika posted from her visit to the Cannes Film Festival. In a recent post, Deepika called Ranveer ‘mine’.

