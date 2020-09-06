e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ranvir Shorey supports Kangana Ranaut against Sanjay Raut’s comments: ‘She is heartthrob of millions around the country’

Ranvir Shorey supports Kangana Ranaut against Sanjay Raut’s comments: ‘She is heartthrob of millions around the country’

Ranvir Shorey has also tweeted in support of Kangana Ranaut after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut used a slur against her in a news interview for ‘disrespecting Maharashtra’. Ranvir said he found Sanjay’s words utterly deplorable.

bollywood Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranvir Shorey has tweeted in support of Kangana Ranaut.
Ranvir Shorey has tweeted in support of Kangana Ranaut.
         

After Dia Mirza, actor Ranvir Shorey has also condemned the remarks made by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut against actor Kangana Ranaut. Taking to Twitter, Ranbir called it ‘utterly deplorable’.

Ranvir retweeted a video news clip of Sanjay, as he called Kangana ‘haramkhor’. The video showed Sanjay criticising Kangana for ‘disrespecting Maharashtra and Shivaji Maharaj’. “The language used here by this local Maharashtra politician for @KanganaTeam, the heartthrob of millions around the country, is utterly deplorable, whatever the provocation!,” he wrote in his tweet.

 

Kangana had alleged on Twitter that Sanjay had threatened her openly and asked her not to return to Mumbai for her comments against the Mumbai Police and comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. She said that he even used abusive slurs against her.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sanjay didn’t name the actor but said that “instead of playing on Twitter, one should approach the police and government with proof.”

 

On Saturday, Dia took to Twitter to express her disappointment in reaction to Sanjay’s comments. Dia tweeted, “Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61 . Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language.”

Also read: Dia Mirza comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut who was called ‘haramkhor’ by Sanjay Raut, asks him to apologise

Dia further wrote in another tweet, “The last few months have seen an unprecedented rise in name calling and personal abuse. It is something that undermines every effort made to build a safe/equal society for women. Unfortunately many women are also perpetuating this culture. This must stop. Let’s stand together!”

Kangana had tweeted against those asking her not to enter Mumbai that she will be arriving back on September 9 from her hometown Manali. She even challenged others to try to stop her.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
Covid-19 updates: Recoveries in India surpass 3.18 mn, recovery rate at 77.32%
Covid-19 updates: Recoveries in India surpass 3.18 mn, recovery rate at 77.32%
Rhea Chakraborty served summons by NCB, asked to join probe
Rhea Chakraborty served summons by NCB, asked to join probe
Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter: Rhea’s dad
Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter: Rhea’s dad
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In