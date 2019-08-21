Renuka Shahane feels she has done good work, says ‘I don’t have regrets about my career’

bollywood

Renuka Shahane became a household name with the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun (HAKH) and continued to deliver a number of hit TV shows. The actor who recently did a short film says she enjoys portraying complex human relationships on screen. After over three decades in the industry, Renuka feels gratitude for the love she still gets from her audience.

You have been in the industry for 32 years. Are you content about the kind of work you have done?

It has been a great journey as I have worked through all mediums - theatre, films, television, short film, web series, advertisement. I think I have kept pace with the digital revolution too. I don’t have regrets about my career as I have worked with many talented and respectable personalities. I have a lot of gratitude for the love that I still get from my audience, even though since I have not been in the limelight for a long time. If you do good work, it sustains in the hearts of people and my TV show Surabhi and Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) are landmarks in my career. I still reap the benefits from them as the new generation remember me for them. It’s a great feeling to know that they also like my work.

After your last Hindi film 3 Storeys (2018), were you keen to take on more work?

The role I had in 3 Storeys gave me the chance to push the boundaries a bit as it doesn’t excite me to do the same thing over and over again. While I am open to acting, I want to do characters which I may not have done previously or I work with the makers I like. Right now, my children are still in school, so once they are in college, I will be open to working on finite series on TV perhaps.

After the stupendous success of HAHK, you were more often than not seen on television. Why?

I switched to television because I was getting roles in which I could sink my teeth into, while in films I was getting the same kind of roles. I consciously did not take them up because I did HAHK, with Sooraj ji (Barjatya, director) and there was no point in repeating myself. On television, I was getting better roles, I was a household name and TV was doing very well as a medium.

You recently did a short film, Silent ties. What drew you to it?

I have always been a supporter of the LGBTQ community and I want their voices to be heard. The subject of the short film brought forth the message of how we all need our family’s support and understanding worked with me. And, mostly the film was directed by my dear Sai Deodhar whom I have known since childhood. I have enjoyed many short films including Sujoy Ghosh’s Ahilya and Umesh Kulkarni’s Girni. They are a perfect way to tell your story in short span which also makes you quite creative.

