Rishi Kapoor had shot major portion of last film Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla, to be released post completion

Sharmaji Namkeen producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are reportedly determined to make sure that the film gets released.

bollywood Updated: May 02, 2020 12:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor during Sharmaji Namkeen meet.
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, was working on a film titled Sharmaji Namkeen. Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are now committed to finishing the project, a major portion of which has already been shot.

Sharmaji Namkeen will see Rishi in the lead role and Juhi Chawla as the female protagonist. The film was almost complete with a couple of days of shoot remaining.

A source has revealed, “Rishi Kapoor was the main protagonist of the film and major part of it was already shot with only a few days of shooting remaining for the actor. Being that it was Rishi Kapoor’s last project that was near completion, Ritesh and Farhan are determined to make sure that the film gets released.”

 

The source further shares, “The microscopic details of how Ritesh and Farhan intend to bring the film to completion are in the works but rest assured that the film will get completed and see a theatrical release.”

Produced by Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Teheran and Abhishek Choubey, Sharmaji Namkeen will mark Hitesh Bhatia’s debut as the director.

Also read: Juhi Chawla ‘devastated’ by co-star Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘My fondest memory of my early days was working with him’

Juhi had earlier released pictures of herself and Rishi from their script reading session in December last year. Feeling devastated after the death of the actor, Juhi had shared a long note about her time with him on their film sets. She wrote, “shocked .... saddened beyond words .... devastated ......cant believe it ... Not Chintuji ....!!! I feel really really sad . I have many many memories of him ...I started working with him soon after QSQT .... in Kalpatarujis film Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani ... Ghar Ki Izzat was another of our films ... at that time , being a newcomer , I would be overawed by his presence on the sets , as he was such a big star ... he was always such an effortless actor , he barely rehearsed and the director was always happy with his very first take of a shot !! I’d be trembling and praying I didn’t forget my dialogues in front of him ... and look foolish . He was always friendly , but a little detached.”

