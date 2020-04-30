Juhi Chawla ‘devastated’ by co-star Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘My fondest memory of my early days was working with him’

bollywood

Actor Juhi Chawla, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in most of her film in initial days of their career, has written a long and emotional note about the 76 year old actor who died Thursday morning in Mumbai after two-year long battle with cancer.

In a long note, Juhi wrote on Instagram, “shocked .... saddened beyond words .... devastated ......cant believe it ... Not Chintuji ....!!! I feel really really sad . I have many many memories of him ...I started working with him soon after QSQT .... in Kalpatarujis film Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani ... Ghar Ki Izzat was another of our films ... at that time , being a newcomer , I would be overawed by his presence on the sets , as he was such a big star ... he was always such an effortless actor , he barely rehearsed and the director was always happy with his very first take of a shot !! I’d be trembling and praying I didn’t forget my dialogues in front of him ... and look foolish . He was always friendly , but a little detached.”

Elaborating on Rishi’s behaviour on sets during those days, Juhi added, “Everyday he d work 2 shifts mostly , moving from studio to studio and always punctual . He had his own timing and he kept to that , I can’t remember seeing any temper tantrum , he was super efficient with work, and effortless . My fondest memory of my early days working with him was ... actresses take longer getting dressed so i would reach the shoot location early , and by 10 am be absolutely ready . That’s the time Chintuji was to arrive , he would come , most often sit in the outdoors under a tree and get his make up done ... Shashi dada his make up man would have set out a neat table with all the make up material ... and a tiny transistor radio that would be turned on while make up was done ... since i would be ready or doing my solos shots , sometimes i would go sit nearby and watch ... Shashi dada would carefully do Chintuji s make up , do the contouring of the features , the radio would play songs ... after some time ... Shashi Dada would say alright done .... impatiently Chintuji would pick up the sponge ... rub it all over his face ..!! ... the pink of the cheeks got rubbed off along with the brown of the chiseling ... and everything would be mixed up on his face ..!!! Chintuji would ruffle or comb his hair and say alright .... i’m ready !!!! ... i would laugh and laugh cause Chintuji had just undone all Dadas efforts ..!!! And Chintuji did this every time ....!!!”

“Chintuji also had the biggest tallest mirror ever . Before every shot Dada would hold up the mirror for Chintuji to check himself .. and Chintuji would jokingly say , I’m not just checking myself i’m also checking the background , making sure everything is alright .. ..!! ... as time went by , we did some more films , and Bol Radha Bol , Eena Meena Deeka , Saajan Ka Ghar and some others .. Now Chintuji would bring along a Scrabble board ..By now I was a little more confident and perky myself ,.. I’d take on the challenge ... .. eveytime there was a break in shooting , the Scrabble board would come out and Championships were on ..!! .... I played really well but he was too good , 9 out of 10 times he beat me .... but i was not one to give up ... I’d keep trying hard to win . ...!!! It was such joy,” she added.

Juhi also revealed that Rishi was annoyed with people who requested stars to get pictures clicked with their kids. “Chintuji would get annoyed with fans who came to watch shooting with tiny children, and who would push their bawling children in front of us and say, ‘ Hamare bacche ko aapke saath photo leni hai’. Chintuji would say to us how do people do this, their children are frightened, have no clue who we are and their parents instead of saying , please may we have a picture with you, torment their children . He came up with a trick, when some such person would come and begin to say, ‘Sir , please may I’. Chintuji with a straight face begin to speak formidable high sounding but meaningless english sentences, ‘The Constitution of the American Confederacy will take punitive action against the lordship of the Universal intelligence inducing mankind’s venerable position withholding classified information in toto .!!! and then with a straight s face conclude .. ‘ did you understand ..?!???? ‘ ... the hapless fan by now would be completely confused , gobsmacked , stammer and run for his life ...! as usual I was somewhere around , holding my sides with laughter.”

Juhi and Rishi worked together in several films including Eena Meena Deeka, Bol Radha Bol, Chandni, Darraar, Chashme Baddoor, Ghar Ki Izzat, Izzat Ki Roti, Saajan Ka Ghar, Chalk N Duster and Luck By Chance, among several others.

Rishi died at 67 after a two-year battle with leukaemia on Thursday at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. His wife and actor Neetu Kapoor was by his side.

