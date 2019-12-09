Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla begin work on Sharmaji Namkeen. See pics

bollywood

Juhi Chawla is all set to share screen space with Rishi Kapoor in their upcoming film, Sharmaji Namkeen. She announced the film along with several pictures from their script reading sessions on Twitter.

Sharing pictures of herself, Rishi and the other team members, Juhi wrote on Twitter, “Wishing ‘SHARMAJI NAMKEEN ‘ all the very very best, as shooting starts to roll !! May it be one of the most charming films of 2020 ..!!” The actors can be seen brainstorming with the makers as they discuss the film.

Wishing 'SHARMAJI NAMKEEN ' all the very very best, as shooting starts to roll !! May it be one of the most charming films of 2020 ..!!😇🥰 @chintskap @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @HoneyTrehan pic.twitter.com/C2JCXo26e4 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) December 9, 2019

Sharmaji Namkeen will be directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey’s MacGuffin Pictures.

Ritesh had earlier shared a group picture on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Off screen meethe, on screen Namkeen! When incredible talents like the delightful @chintskap the lovely @iam_juhi with @HoneyTrehan #AbhishekChaubey & @thisisnothitesh come together, excitement is through the roof! Let’s welcome Sharmaji Namkeen in cinemas 2020!”

Off screen meethe, on screen Namkeen! When incredible talents like the delightful @chintskap the lovely @iam_juhi with @HoneyTrehan #AbhishekChaubey & @thisisnothitesh come together, excitement is through the roof! Let's welcome Sharmaji Namkeen in cinemas 2020! pic.twitter.com/mMhmGIKFMM — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) December 5, 2019

Juhi was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which failed to perform at the box office. The film had Sonam Kapoor in the lead along with Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi.

Rishi had returned to India in September post his 11-month-long cancer treatment in the US. He will now be seen in suspense thriller, The Body, in which he plays a no-nonsense cop. The film is a murder mystery that also stars Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika in key roles.

Expressing her desire to play meatier parts, Juhi had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Films still come to me though few and far between, but not necessarily satisfying. There’s a sifting process. There are some which aren’t worth considering at all. Not to put anyone down, but some who come really don’t have a proper project or a complete story. I’ve worked in smaller films and in big projects, too. I was lucky to get ELKDTAL... But Chalk N Duster was a new producer, a relatively seasoned director but not a known name and we managed to make a good film.”

