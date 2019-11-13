e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: When Aamir Khan’s gift to her was a small chocolate

Juhi Chawla says she now likes to celebrate her birthday with her close friends who come to visit her at home.

bollywood Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:13 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Juhi Chawla turns 52 this year.
Juhi Chawla turns 52 this year.
         

Actor Juhi Chawla, who has turned 52 today, walks down the memory lane to recall how her birthday celebrations have changed over the years. One thing that makes her most excited about is the gifts that she would get on her birthdays.

“I remember when I was a kid, there would be colourful buntings and balloons put up and my brother would take a pin and burst them. And we would get into a big fight. Every time, the bell would ring, I would rush to the door to open it, welcome my friends and take the gift. I would wish for anything but not a book. After the party, there would be a tiny mountain of gift wrappers created in the room,” Juhi chuckles.

During her teenage years, the actor used to have day parties on her birthday. “And to make it look like it is night, we would put up black papers all over the window or black curtains. We would all dance to the loud music,” Juhi says.

And after becoming a big celebrity, the actor adds, “Once I had thrown a big birthday bash post Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and the entire industry had turned up. It had its own charm but now I like to celebrate it with my close friends who come to visit me at home.”

Recalling a funny incident, when her Andaz Apna Apna (1994) co-star Aamir Khan visited her, she shares, “Aamir came over to wish me and said, ‘I have got a gift for you’. I was super excited and he took out a small chocolate and gave me… I was like what? This is the gift (laughs). It was funny but a sweet memory that remained with me as a special memory.”

Also read: Richa Chadha is now a stand-up comic, says ‘politicians are giving such competition to comics’

Now the actor likes to celebrate her birthday by give back to the needy people. “I realised, I’ve not done enough for the people. So like every birthdays, this time too, I’m going to feed 200 poor children and more. That’s my kind of birthday party these days. I also urge my fans to instead of sending me gifts or flowers, just plant trees and support me in the Cauvery Calling project,” Juhi signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News