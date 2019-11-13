Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: When Aamir Khan’s gift to her was a small chocolate

bollywood

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:13 IST

Actor Juhi Chawla, who has turned 52 today, walks down the memory lane to recall how her birthday celebrations have changed over the years. One thing that makes her most excited about is the gifts that she would get on her birthdays.

“I remember when I was a kid, there would be colourful buntings and balloons put up and my brother would take a pin and burst them. And we would get into a big fight. Every time, the bell would ring, I would rush to the door to open it, welcome my friends and take the gift. I would wish for anything but not a book. After the party, there would be a tiny mountain of gift wrappers created in the room,” Juhi chuckles.

During her teenage years, the actor used to have day parties on her birthday. “And to make it look like it is night, we would put up black papers all over the window or black curtains. We would all dance to the loud music,” Juhi says.

And after becoming a big celebrity, the actor adds, “Once I had thrown a big birthday bash post Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and the entire industry had turned up. It had its own charm but now I like to celebrate it with my close friends who come to visit me at home.”

Recalling a funny incident, when her Andaz Apna Apna (1994) co-star Aamir Khan visited her, she shares, “Aamir came over to wish me and said, ‘I have got a gift for you’. I was super excited and he took out a small chocolate and gave me… I was like what? This is the gift (laughs). It was funny but a sweet memory that remained with me as a special memory.”

Now the actor likes to celebrate her birthday by give back to the needy people. “I realised, I’ve not done enough for the people. So like every birthdays, this time too, I’m going to feed 200 poor children and more. That’s my kind of birthday party these days. I also urge my fans to instead of sending me gifts or flowers, just plant trees and support me in the Cauvery Calling project,” Juhi signs off.

