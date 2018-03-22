Salman Khan ‘proud of’ new Ek Do Teen, says Jacqueline Fernandez has done justice to Madhuri Dixit song

Bollywood star Salman Khan has come out in support of his Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez whose retreaded version of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic Ek Do Teen has been attacked by fans as well as Tezaab’s director N Chandra. Jacqueline will be seen dancing to the number in Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2.

Sharing the link to the song on his official Twitter handle, Salman wrote, “Loved the song, Jackie has done full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj Khan. Difficult to match Madhuri. Nice to see Varun and Jackie to our songs make us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud. Enjoy Karo!”

Loved d song, Jackie has done full justice 2 d legendary moves of Saroj khan difficult to match Madhuri. Nice 2 see Varun n Jackie to our songs makes us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud . Enjoy Karo !https://t.co/qQ6nfnSAD1 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018

The remake of Ek Do Teen featuring Jacqueline and Prateik Babbar is a part of Baaghi 2. The song was originally picturised on Madhuri in the film Tezaab, choreographed by Saroj Khan. After the song released on YouTube on Monday, the video received negative feedback from fans on social media who called it a ‘travesty’ and ‘garbage’.

Chandra even told Quint in an interview, “I can’t believe they’ve done this to Ek Do Teen. It’s crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit’s number? Give me a break! It’s like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden. Madhuri danced with such grace and innocence. This number is like a sex act!”

He added that the song’s original choreographer, Khan, is also upset. “I met Sarojji at Sridevi’s prayer meeting. It was there that Sarojji marched up to me to tell me about it. Can you imagine how much it had upset her that she needed to vent at such a solemn occasion? Anyway she came to me and said, ‘Have you seen what they’re doing to our Ek Do Teen number?’ I had no clue. Sarojji told me that the makers of Baaghi 2 were doing a new version of Ek Do Teen. She said she will take legal action against it,” Chandra added.

Salman and Jacqueline will soon be seen together in Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, the third film in Abbas-Mastan’s Race franchise that will also star Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem. They have earlier worked together in Kick.

Follow @htshowbiz for more