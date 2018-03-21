Tezaab director on Jacqueline Fernandez’s Ek Do Teen: It’s crass beyond imagination, a sex act

On Tuesday, we told you how Twitter is fuming about Jacqueline Fernandez’s rendition of Ek Do Teen and now, another person has joined the long list of haters. Tezaab director N Chandra is livid with anger and disbelief after watching the new video.

In an interview to The Quint, Chandra said that he was told about the new song by Saroj Khan, who choreographed the original for Madhuri Dixit. “I met Sarojji at Sridevi’s prayer meeting. It was there that Sarojji marched up to me to tell me about it. Can you imagine how much it had upset her that she needed to vent at such a solemn occasion? Anyway she came to me and said, ‘Have you seen what they’re doing to our Ek Do Teen number?’ I had no clue. Sarojji told me that the makers of Baaghi 2 were doing a new version of Ek Do Teen. She said she will take legal action against it,” said Chandra.

Chandra found the new rendition to be crass and nothing like the one he had created for his film. “I can’t believe they’ve done this to Ek Do Teen. It’s crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit’s number? Give me a break! It’s like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden. Madhuri danced with such grace and innocence. This number is like a sex act,” he said.

The director is now contemplating action against the makers of Baaghi 2. “Sarojji and I are definitely taking action. Amitji has rightly spoken about archaic copyright laws which allow such liberties to be taken. Can you imagine, Mr Bachchan would have no rights over his father’s writings! What kind of laws allow people to do such things? We must be allowed to exercise some control over what we create,” he said.

Jacqueline’s new song is drawing a lot of criticism since its release on Monday. Fans are calling it ‘blasphemous’ and ‘garbage’ compared to Madhuri’s work in the original.

Baaghi 2 releases on March 30.

